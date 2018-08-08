Council Bluff

Vandals shot the Council Bluff Lake Recreation Area sign.

 Photo by Becky Ewing, District Ranger

Vandalism, Once Again 

Vandals shot 29 rounds into the Council Bluff Recreation Area sign on Highway DD last week. 

This type of sign is double-sided, made of western red cedar, and is routed and painted. A new sign costs upwards of $3,000. The recreation management employees at the Potosi-Fredericktown Ranger District will need to repair the holes with plastic wood, and then sand and repaint the signs because ordering a new signs is cost prohibitive.

Sharp looking information signs help people navigate to Mark Twain National Forest sites and they do provide a welcoming feel to out-of-town visitors. Vandalism like this not only costs money and time, but it can leave a negative impression on our visitors. Please call the Potosi Ranger Station at 573-438-5427 if you have any information about this vandalism case.

