Washington County - The eastern hognose snake is not poisonous!
It is a thick-bodied snake, with an upturned nose. Coloration can be extremely variable between individuals, but there are generally some blotches along the back and sides. It can be found in places where different habitats meet, such as forest and open lands. Toads are its favorite meal.
This snake deserves an Academy Award for its acting abilities. When it becomes scared, it will take in air to inflate its body to look bigger. It will also spread the skin on its neck, making people think it might be a viper. The hognose will hiss loudly and perform lunges and mock strikes at the object or source of consternation. If all that fails to impress you, then the hognose will roll over and play dead with its mouth open and tongue hanging out. If you pick it up and place it right-side up, it will roll back over and continue to play dead. After a bit, it will take a look around and go on its way.
