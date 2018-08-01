Summer Day at Marble Creek Recreation Area
Marble Creek flows through Iron and Madison counties before emptying into the St. Francis River. The creek is named for the deposits of attractively colored dolomites which were mined and used in the building trade – often called “Taum Sauk Marble”.
Public access to Marble Creek is available at Mark Twain National Forest’s Marble Creek Recreation Area, located on Highway E between Ironton and Fredericktown. Within the recreation area, you can see the concrete remains of a grist mill dam and building foundation. This dam was the third to be built here and was operated until 1935.
Camping rates start at $10 per night. A day-use fee of $2 allows you to access the picnic area and creek where visitors often enjoy swimming and fishing with friends and family. The main trailhead for the Marble Creek Section of the Ozark Trail is also located within the recreation area. The 8-mile trail segment winds its way to Crane Lake and is open for hiking, equestrian and mountain bike use. Horses are allowed at the trailhead, but not within campground or picnic area.
