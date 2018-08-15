Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Last week, Governor Parson appointed Christina Kime as the Wayne County Associate Circuit Judge. She is currently running unopposed for the position and will succeed Judge Randy Schuller, who retired last month.

Kime has practiced law in Wayne County for more than 25 years. Prior to working in private practice, she was a law clerk to Judge Robert Crist in the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.

Kime earned her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Missouri School of Law, where she was a member of the Order of the Coif and the Missouri Law Review. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the School of the Ozarks and is a graduate of Clearwater R-I High School.

Kime received the Rotarian of the Year Award from the Piedmont Rotary Club and was named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International.  She is also the recipient of the Philip S. Huffman Memorial Award.

Kime is the first female judge in Wayne County.

