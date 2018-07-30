Subscribe for 17¢ / day

July 23, 2018 the Madison County Commission met. In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Robert "Bob" Mooney and First District Commissioner Tom Stephens.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Mooney called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commission Mooney. The motion carried by vote.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on July 16, 2018. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Mooney. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department poured concrete on the approach to CR 315. The department also poured aprons on CR 252, CR 507, CR 505, CR 503 and worked on the abutments. The department is boom axing and patching blacktop.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Commissioner Stephens checked road and bridge conditions in district one last week.

Commissioner Mooney checked on some roads and signed a grant request for the Madison County Sheriff department.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Accounts payable were presented for approval. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts as presented. Commissioner Mooney seconded the motion. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on July 23, 2018. Commissioner Mooney adjourned the meeting at 10:10 A.M.

