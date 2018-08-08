July 30, 2018 the Madison County Commission met. In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Robert "Bob" Mooney and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Ivan Kranjec attended the meeting.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department supervisor Gregg Pruett said a MODOT engineer looked at a box culvert at the end of High Street in Cobalt Village. It isn’t classified as a bridge because of the size and a determination cannot be made as to its weight limit. More research is needed. Pruett said the department is grading and boom axing.

Ivan Kranjec thanked the department for the work they accomplished at the second bridge site on CR 313. He said the improvement keeps the bridge flowing during heavy rains and does not clog up with rocks and limbs. He said the first bridge on the road needs some work also to prevent the same problem.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Commissioner Kemp checked road and bridge conditions on CR 234, CR 236, CR 244, CR 247, CR 310, CR 313 and CR 315.

Presiding Commissioner Mooney attended a Direct Mail presentation in Perryville with Madison County Collector Debby Boone last week. He also attended the Environmental Quality meeting in Perryville. Commissioner Mooney checked the condition of some roads.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Accounts payable were presented for approval. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve paying the accounts as presented. Commissioner Mooney seconded the motion. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on July 30, 2018. Commissioner Mooney adjourned the meeting at 11:15 a.m.

