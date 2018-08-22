Subscribe for 17¢ / day

August 13, 2018 the Madison County Commission met. In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Robert (Bob) Mooney; First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Jason Green and Ivan Kranjec attended part of the meeting.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is grading and boom axing.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Commissioner Stephens checked road and bridge conditions in district one last week.

He also met with a resident living on CR 212.

Commissioner Kemp checked the condition of several district two roads and bridges.

Commissioner Mooney had no report.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE/ADDITIONS & ABATEMENTS

Accounts payable were presented for approval. The Assessor presented the month end of July report showing a total of $142,410 assessed valuation increase in Personal Property for the past four years. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts as presented. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on August 13, 2018.

Commissioner Mooney adjourned the meeting at 11:10 a.m.

