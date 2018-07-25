Subscribe for 17¢ / day

July 16, 2018 the Madison County Commission met. In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Robert (Bob) Mooney, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Elle Blankenship and Ryan Moats from CTS Group attended the meeting. 

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department removed trees that were blown down on county roads. They discussed working on unplugging a bridge on CR 320. Pruett said work will continue on the CR 313 bridge approach when the equipment is repaired.

CTS GROUP

Elle Blankenship from CTS Group presented a final cost analysis for some needed renovations to the Madison County Courthouse. Cost estimates had been given to them by several vendors for updating the heating and air conditioning system, repairing the ceilings damaged by condensation dripping from the copper pipes and possibly replacing some of the lighting that will be more cost efficient. After discussion, the Commission agreed that something will need to be done soon, however the current income into general revenue prohibits financing the project. Presiding Commissioner Mooney said if we could regain the Use Tax that was once part of the general revenue income, we could probably proceed with the project. The budget projection will be reviewed by the County Clerk and reported back at a later meeting.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked road and bridge conditions last week.

All three commissioners attended the Fredericktown City Council meeting last week to discuss a Sports Complex issue.

Commissioner Mooney and Commissioner Kemp attended the Chamber of Commerce meeting.

Commissioner Mooney attended a Workforce Development meeting in Cape Girardeau last week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Accounts payable were presented for approval. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts as presented. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on July 16, 2018. Commissioner Mooney adjourned the meeting at 11:20 a.m.

