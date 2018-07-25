July 16, 2018 the Madison County Commission met. In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Robert (Bob) Mooney, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Elle Blankenship and Ryan Moats from CTS Group attended the meeting.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Road and Bridge Department supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department removed trees that were blown down on county roads. They discussed working on unplugging a bridge on CR 320. Pruett said work will continue on the CR 313 bridge approach when the equipment is repaired.
CTS GROUP
Elle Blankenship from CTS Group presented a final cost analysis for some needed renovations to the Madison County Courthouse. Cost estimates had been given to them by several vendors for updating the heating and air conditioning system, repairing the ceilings damaged by condensation dripping from the copper pipes and possibly replacing some of the lighting that will be more cost efficient. After discussion, the Commission agreed that something will need to be done soon, however the current income into general revenue prohibits financing the project. Presiding Commissioner Mooney said if we could regain the Use Tax that was once part of the general revenue income, we could probably proceed with the project. The budget projection will be reviewed by the County Clerk and reported back at a later meeting.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked road and bridge conditions last week.
All three commissioners attended the Fredericktown City Council meeting last week to discuss a Sports Complex issue.
Commissioner Mooney and Commissioner Kemp attended the Chamber of Commerce meeting.
Commissioner Mooney attended a Workforce Development meeting in Cape Girardeau last week.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Accounts payable were presented for approval. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts as presented. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted on July 16, 2018. Commissioner Mooney adjourned the meeting at 11:20 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.