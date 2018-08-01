Subscribe for 17¢ / day

This week I've got a heart-warming story about some dear friends, Bob and Ruth Lazenby. They moved to Fredericktown from Marissa, Ill. when Bob became the manager of the IGA store. After the store closed, the Lazenbys moved back to Illinois and after a time I lost track of them. This is their story and I know they wouldn't mind for me to tell it, for they proudly told it to many people, while they were here. This is a happy, comforting story that I will never forget and this is how it was...

Bob and Ruth were both raised in the same orphanage, somewhere in Illinois, although I don't remember the name or place. They fell in love with each other and when they were old enough, they married and lived happily ever after. However, they said the orphanage was home to them, and they loved their care-takers and their "brothers and sisters" so much, that every year they return for a reunion with all who are able to be there. O, that every lonely child could find the way to kind and loving people, such as those who took in the Lazenbys and raised them so well.

Ruth and Bob made many friends while they were here in Fredericktown and were special friends to me and Jennie Miller. We don't know where they are now, but we still love them too.

A Bible quote to go with this story would be found in Rev. 22:12. "And behold, I come quickly; and my reward is with me, to give every many according as his work shall be."

This causes me to think about the record that I have so far ranked up, and to hope and pray for time and health to make it better. We can't do anything for God except to love and respect Him, but opportunities abound. For so many people have so many needs, and God will count what we do for others as though we have done it for Him. We have only to look around with eyes that can see, ears that can hear, and a willing heart.

Jennie is a long-time resident of Fredericktown, an eclectic gatherer of stories, information, and experiences to share with whoever would like to read them. She can be reached at 573-783-6721 or by mail at 2040 Hwy 00; Fredericktown, MO 63645.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments