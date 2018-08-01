This week I've got a heart-warming story about some dear friends, Bob and Ruth Lazenby. They moved to Fredericktown from Marissa, Ill. when Bob became the manager of the IGA store. After the store closed, the Lazenbys moved back to Illinois and after a time I lost track of them. This is their story and I know they wouldn't mind for me to tell it, for they proudly told it to many people, while they were here. This is a happy, comforting story that I will never forget and this is how it was...
Bob and Ruth were both raised in the same orphanage, somewhere in Illinois, although I don't remember the name or place. They fell in love with each other and when they were old enough, they married and lived happily ever after. However, they said the orphanage was home to them, and they loved their care-takers and their "brothers and sisters" so much, that every year they return for a reunion with all who are able to be there. O, that every lonely child could find the way to kind and loving people, such as those who took in the Lazenbys and raised them so well.
Ruth and Bob made many friends while they were here in Fredericktown and were special friends to me and Jennie Miller. We don't know where they are now, but we still love them too.
A Bible quote to go with this story would be found in Rev. 22:12. "And behold, I come quickly; and my reward is with me, to give every many according as his work shall be."
This causes me to think about the record that I have so far ranked up, and to hope and pray for time and health to make it better. We can't do anything for God except to love and respect Him, but opportunities abound. For so many people have so many needs, and God will count what we do for others as though we have done it for Him. We have only to look around with eyes that can see, ears that can hear, and a willing heart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.