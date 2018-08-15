The business meeting was called to order July 17 at 1800, Gary Lee presiding over the meeting. There were 11 members/guests present.
Newsletter/Membership: This month, 109 newsletters were mailed. A discussion followed on the assortment of short news items. Tony Starr plans to submit more of his series on the influenza epidemic for future publication.
All memberships expire in May of each year. If you wish to continue receiving this newsletter, please check your label and make sure your dues are current.Our continued work depends on the generosity of our members keeping their dues paid and donating towards our projects.
Treasurer’s Report:Kim L. submitted the following report:
Balance June 19, 2018 $10,273.94
Pulitzer DN, printing - 42.00
Brown Tree Service - 200.00
Deposits + 399.00
Interest Earned + .41
Balance July 17, 2018 $10,431.35
Correspondence: Routine bills were considered.
A notification was received in regard to scheduled Golf Tournament fundraiser for the R-1 School Foundation. The event (was) held at Beaver Valley Country Club on July 27. Sponsorships are requested.
There (was) a Genealogy Workshop at the Library on August 11, sponsored by the local DAR.
Old Business: The property we own in Mine La Motte has had the weeds and brush mowed by Brown’s Tree Service. Ruth Ann received a call notifying us that the lead remediation required will not be on the schedule for this year. John Bennett plans to inquire about getting this elevated on the priority list for us.
New Business: Rick Boland reported on some discussion with museum visitors concerning a meeting at the Mine LaMotte Recreation Association. Representatives from a mining company are negotiating exploration on the property. Many members have memories of summer fun at what we know as the Slime Pond.
Kim Lerche asked about offering to help identify photos before the Democrat News publishes the photos. We have had inquiries about these photos as they often have no information with them.
A recent article in the Democrat News featured photos of sink holes found in the area being developed for a sports complex. The area has been excavated and repaired. John Bennett discussed the location and some history of these sinkholes.
A bear was hit and killed on US 67 Highway south of Cherokee Pass. Members discussed sightings of bears in the area in years passed.
Lon is still researching historical events for each year for a bicentennial project. If anyone wishes to help, he welcomes assistance on the years1903 to the present.
There being no further business, meeting was adjourned.
The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and looking for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War items; Mining related items and information, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon, see what we have!
The next regular meeting will be held August 21, 2018 at 6 p.m. in the Historic Jail Museum, 122 N. Main St.
