Historic Tax Relief for Missouri Families Signed into Law (HB 2540)
Legislation approved during the 2018 regular session will provide significant tax relief to Missouri families in 2019. The bill recently signed into law by the governor will allow Missourians to keep more of their paychecks. The legislation provides for the largest single-year tax cut in Missouri’s history. Missouri will be one of the top states for lowest income taxes. The current 5.9 percent will be reduced to 5.1 percent. This is a big step forward in modernizing our tax policy and making Missouri a more competitive state for individuals and businesses.
Legislation to Raise the Marriage Age Now Set to Become Law (SB 655)
Under current law, no marriage license will be issued to authorize the marriage of a person under 15 without a court order for good cause shown. The bill we approved will raise the minimum age of marriage to 16 and removes the discretion for the court to issue a license to anyone under the minimum age. In addition, the bill states that no license can be issued for the marriage of a person 21 years or older if the other party is less than 17 years of age.
I supported this bill to help prevent child marriages which are used to disguise abusive situations and human trafficking.
I hope to end our state’s reputation as the easiest place in the country for a 15-year-old to be married. I was mindful to respect parental and religious rights, but my goal is to ensure no child is put in a dangerous situation because of our marriage laws. This new law will make our state safer for young people.
The bill changing the age of marriage also includes provisions to modify the sex offender registry system, and eliminate the statute of limitations for sexual offenses committed against minors.
