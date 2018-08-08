When I was very young, most people who died after a long life, passed away at the home of their daughter. As the end drew near, family and friends took turns sitting with the person, so the daughter could rest through the night in her own bed.
After passing, the person was often kept in the home until it was time to go to the church for the burial service. People also sat with the deceased during the night (or nights) before the funeral.
One time I remember, my mother took me with her to "sit" with Ruby Sikes' mother, because I wanted to go, but I soon fell asleep and she had to wake me when it was time to go home. Ruby and her mother were our good friends.
There was a little girl with blond hair who died when we were in the first (or second) grade. As I recall, she died because of something to do with her brain. Her classmates were bussed to the church for the funeral and we sang "Jesus Wants Me For A Sunbeam." Although I can't remember her name, I still think of that sad time and our song. We learned our lesson about the finality of death that day.
I'm going to see that little girl when I get to heaven, but I expect she will be all grown up and healthy by then. I want to tell her how we sang for her that day. I will tell her how we missed her.
