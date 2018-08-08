August 13, 6-8 p.m., the FHS JROTC will host its annual pool party social at city pool.

All current cadets or anyone interested in joining JROTC are welcome to attend.

Pizza, chips and drinks will be provided.

For more information please contact the JROTC department at 573-783-3422 or contact 1SG Brian Cofer at 573-561-4441.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments