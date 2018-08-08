Fredericktown Animal Control has 16 friendly kittens and two adult females for adoption. Due to the large number of kittens being held by Animal Control. Midwest Community Cat Advocats is sponsoring a neuter/spay and rabies voucher program through Heartland Veterinary Clinic in Farmington (next door to Walmart).

Here is how it works. You may call 573-944-1395 (and speak to Larry Cleve, who is the foster for the cats) who can discuss individual cats, send photos, and arrange viewing at the Animal Control building or other location.

You can see all the kittens and cats in Facebook Midwest Community Cat Alliance in the photo section in the Fredericktown album.

Select a kitten or cat and fill out your information on the adoption form – you will receive the kitten and a voucher for neuter/spay and rabies for that kitten. Adult cats are already vetted.

Call make your appointment with Heartland Veterinary Clinic. Drop off is 8 to 8:30 a.m., and pick up is after 3 p.m. and pay just $20 to Heartland Veterinary Clinic.

This offer applies to all kittens in inventory that are from 10-14 weeks old. All kittens are already snap tested negative for leukemia. All are friendly, healthy and use the litter box.

Here is a description of the kittens (dsh stands for domestic short hair):

• Grey tabbys -3 females, 12 weeks old dsh- 1 male 12 weeks old dsh- 1 female 10 weeks old dsh-1 female 2 years old dsh (already completely vetted) – 1 male long hair 12 weeks old

• Black kittens and cat – 3 males 12 weeks old- 1 female 12 weeks old- 1 female 2 years old (Completely vetted) all dsh

• Tuxies – (black and white) – 1 female and 1 male both are 12 weeks old dsh

• Orange/white- 1 female 12 weeks old dsh

• Torties – These are females who have 3 colors like a calico but are primarily black – 1 female 12 weeks old dsh - 1 female 10 weeks old medium hair

• Calico – 1 female 14 weeks old dsh

