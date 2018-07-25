Subscribe for 17¢ / day
morgan
Morgan Kopitsky

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

The University of Missouri spring semester 2018 graduation list was recently released and includes Morgan Kopitsky, a 2014 graduate of Fredericktown High School.

Morgan graduate cum laude with a Bachelor of Journalism Degree with an emphasis in strategic communication, a minor in political science, an undergraduate certificate in multicultural studies, and an undergraduate certificate in American Constitutional Democracy.

