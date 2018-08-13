August 6, 2018 the Madison County Commission met. In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Robert "Bob" Mooney; First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Frankie Hahn from the Madison County Sheltered Workshop and John Bennett, Project Developer for the Little St. Francis River Watershed Master Plan attended the meeting.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Road and Bridge Department supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is lengthening the approach to a bridge on county road 500. They also brought CR 503 up to MODOT specifications. Pruett said the department put in a culvert on CR 221. They are also grading and boom axing. John and Audrey Jones stopped by and said the new bridge on CR 320 at Trails End needs some more work on the approach.
MADISON COUNTY SHELTERED WORKSHOP
Frankie Hahn from the Madison County Sheltered Workshop presented information concerning the relationship between the Senate Bill 40 (now called the Madison County Services Coordination board) and the Sheltered Workshop. He said the Workshop employs many individuals with many types of disabilities. To be an employee you must be certified by the Department of Secondary Education to be qualified. Concerns about SB40 funding was discussed.
JOHN BENNETT
Bennett, Project Developer for the Little St. Francis River Watershed Master Plan presented updated information from the Environmental Protection Agency on the progress of each site in the county. The letter said limited sampling is proposed by EPA for the recreation area in late 2018/early 2019 at the OU1 site at Mine La Motte.
OU2 at Anschutz/Madison Mine - EPA and Environmental Operations, Inc. continue to refine Supplemental Investigation Work Plan and Removal Action Plan and the EPA Counsel and Missouri Mining Investments are negotiating Administrative Order on Consent. Hopes to have accomplished by October 1, 2018. A public information session will likely be held after start of the investigation work. The Removal Action Work plan is ongoing.
OU3 – Residential yards. Environmental Restoration, Inc. has completed 67 property cleanups so far with positive feedback. Call George Smith at 636-253-4386 for more information.
OU4 – Ruth Mine/Conrad Depository. Punch list repairs will be completed in August and September 2018. Adding rock to a couple areas, repairing some erosional rills, and reseeding the entire repository is on the list. Handover to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources will not occur until after the vegetative cover is re-established.
OU5 – Skaggs Tailings, Catherine Mine and Little St. Francis Mill and Tailings Pile – The Skaggs sub site is almost completed with the last cap to be placed and vegetative cover to be established and re-established in some areas. The contractor has secured
Access to move downstream on Slime Creek to dig out high level floodplain and sediment contamination that abuts to some residential yards. He is currently working on Catherine subsite, then Slime Creek and then the LSFR mill site. The remaining off-site material will be consolidated in the Catherine repository.
OU6 – Silver Mines – No action.
OU7 – Little St. Francis River Watershed. EPA has completed the initial watershed model. Office of Research and Development and US Geological Survey scientists have completed geophysical work at the proposed Fredericktown City Lake repository location. Initial results for discussion should be in September 2018.
Bennett said a meeting will be held in St. Francois County by the EPA on August 16, 2018 at Mineral Area College, North College Building in Park Hills from 6 to 8 p.m. The public is invited to attend for public comments concerning the Proposed Plan for Early Interim Remedial Action on the Big River Mine Tailings and St. Joe Minerals Corp. National Priorities List Superfund Site.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Commissioner Stephens checked road and bridge conditions in district one last week.
Commissioner Kemp attended the Chamber of Commerce meeting and the Madison County Health Department board meeting.
Commissioner Kemp and Commissioner Mooney attended the Regional Economic Development Initiative meeting.
Commissioner Mooney attended the County Commissioner’s summer board meeting at Echo Bluff where Commissioner training is planned for next year. He also met with the Madison County Services Coordination board chairman.
The three Commissioner’s attended the Fredericktown City Council meeting last week.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Accounts payable were presented for approval. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts as presented. Commissioner Mooney seconded the motion. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted Aug. 6, 2018. Commissioner Mooney adjourned the meeting at 11:10 a.m.
