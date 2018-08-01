Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Thursday July 19

1-3 Grade

Swinford realty over AKM Designs                           8-7

4-6 Grade

M3 Server over Swinford Realty                                                6-5

Final Standings

1-3 Grade

Swinford Realty                8-2-2

Reichard Trucking            7-4-1

AKM Designs                     4-8

Auto Plaza Ford                3-8-1

4-6 Grade

M3 Server                           8-2-1

Swinford Realty                                6-5-1

Invisalink Wireless           1-8-2

7 Grade-Up

Swinford Realty                11-1

All-Ways Towing               4-8

Foss Transportation        3-9

