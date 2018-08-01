Subscribe for 17¢ / day
LANDTRANSFERs
  • Ben Deed: Thomas W Hyatt & wife to Joseph Maloney Et al
  • WD: M&T Automotive, Inc to Kathy Bade Et al
  • WD: Ronald Moyers & wife to Kathy Bade Et al
  • WD: Deborah K Bradley to William R Wanstreet
  • WD: BKC Properties, OOC to Kaitlynn E Baldwin Et al
  • WD: Carol Lynn Richardson & husband to Jakob Cunningham
  • Ben Deed: Jakob Cunningham to Morris Poe & wife
  • WD: Treeland, Inc to Swinford Properties, LLC
  • WD: Dustin Bess & wife to Austin Smith & wife
  • WD: Sean M Killian & wife to Shaun & Dawn Zittlow Trust
  • QC: Gequetta E Todaro to Gequetta E Todaro Et al
  • WD: Patricia Louise Allen & husband to Edward Tawfall & wife
  • Trustee's Deed: Benjamin Reed by Trustee to Van Naeger & wife
  • QCD: Norma J Reynolds to Norma J Reynolds Et al
  • QCD: Judy Ann Hei to Melissa Woods
  • WD: Eric C Osborne & wife to John Ross Tucker
  • WD: Ralph L Gifford & wife Trustees to Stephen Marler
  • QC: Sharon Louise Nottingham to John Ray Nottingham, Sr Et al
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Diamond Ventures, LLC
  • WD: Van Naeger & wife to Swinford Properties, LLC
  • WD: Express 44, LLC to Roger Toenjes & wife Trustees
  • WD: Rhonda Roach to Jonathon L Hankins
  • QCD: Bishop, Douglas R to Castor River Properties, LLC
