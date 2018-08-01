- Ben Deed: Thomas W Hyatt & wife to Joseph Maloney Et al
- WD: M&T Automotive, Inc to Kathy Bade Et al
- WD: Ronald Moyers & wife to Kathy Bade Et al
- WD: Deborah K Bradley to William R Wanstreet
- WD: BKC Properties, OOC to Kaitlynn E Baldwin Et al
- WD: Carol Lynn Richardson & husband to Jakob Cunningham
- Ben Deed: Jakob Cunningham to Morris Poe & wife
- WD: Treeland, Inc to Swinford Properties, LLC
- WD: Dustin Bess & wife to Austin Smith & wife
- WD: Sean M Killian & wife to Shaun & Dawn Zittlow Trust
- QC: Gequetta E Todaro to Gequetta E Todaro Et al
- WD: Patricia Louise Allen & husband to Edward Tawfall & wife
- Trustee's Deed: Benjamin Reed by Trustee to Van Naeger & wife
- QCD: Norma J Reynolds to Norma J Reynolds Et al
- QCD: Judy Ann Hei to Melissa Woods
- WD: Eric C Osborne & wife to John Ross Tucker
- WD: Ralph L Gifford & wife Trustees to Stephen Marler
- QC: Sharon Louise Nottingham to John Ray Nottingham, Sr Et al
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Diamond Ventures, LLC
- WD: Van Naeger & wife to Swinford Properties, LLC
- WD: Express 44, LLC to Roger Toenjes & wife Trustees
- WD: Rhonda Roach to Jonathon L Hankins
- QCD: Bishop, Douglas R to Castor River Properties, LLC
