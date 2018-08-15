- Ben Deed: Carolyn A Bennett to Jacqueline E Capone
- WD: Barbara L Patterson to Thomas Buhler & wife
- WD: Tyler Rehkop & wife to Cole V Wyatt & wife
- WD: Dottie M Collier by Trustee to Emily Winkleman Et al
- QCD: Michael Christopher Coons to William Romas Thompson
- Ben Deed: Sue Ann Yount to Matthew Tyler Harmon
- WD: G Brett Reutzel & wife to Dustin Bess & wife
- Ben Deed: Shirley M Pierce to Chasity Wagner
- WD: Schnapp, Fall, Silvey, Reid & Bollinger, LLC to Travis Parker & wife
- WD: Adell O Trousdale by P.O.A. to Swinford Properties, LLC
- WD: James O Francis & wife to Augustus Turnbeaugh Et al
- Ben Deed: William Thomas Thompson to Kristy Thornton
- QC: Kimberly Black f/n/a Young to Stanley Anthony Young
- WD: Charlotte E Ellis Et al to Mark Wagganer & wife
- Ben Deed: Charlotte E Ellis to Roger Ellis Et al
- QC: Jamie Mays & husband to Stanley Anthony Young & wife
- Ben Deed: Raymond Rehkop & wife to Jeff Matthews & wife
- WD: Charlotte E Ellis Et al to Sherman F Starkey & wife
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.