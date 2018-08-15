Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Land Transfers
  • Ben Deed: Carolyn A Bennett to Jacqueline E Capone
  • WD: Barbara L Patterson to Thomas Buhler & wife
  • WD: Tyler Rehkop & wife to Cole V Wyatt & wife
  • WD: Dottie M Collier by Trustee to Emily Winkleman Et al
  • QCD: Michael Christopher Coons to William Romas Thompson
  • Ben Deed: Sue Ann Yount to Matthew Tyler Harmon
  • WD: G Brett Reutzel & wife to Dustin Bess & wife
  • Ben Deed: Shirley M Pierce to Chasity Wagner
  • WD: Schnapp, Fall, Silvey, Reid & Bollinger, LLC to Travis Parker & wife
  • WD: Adell O Trousdale by P.O.A. to Swinford Properties, LLC
  • WD: James O Francis & wife to Augustus Turnbeaugh Et al
  • Ben Deed: William Thomas Thompson to Kristy Thornton
  • QC: Kimberly Black f/n/a Young to Stanley Anthony Young
  • WD: Charlotte E Ellis Et al to Mark Wagganer & wife
  • Ben Deed: Charlotte E Ellis to Roger Ellis Et al
  • QC: Jamie Mays & husband to Stanley Anthony Young & wife
  • Ben Deed: Raymond Rehkop & wife to Jeff Matthews & wife
  • WD: Charlotte E Ellis Et al to Sherman F Starkey & wife
