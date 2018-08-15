The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met Aug. 8, 2018, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Larry Hunt, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Denny Ward. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Joe Barnhouse, Facilities/Purchasing Director; Dave Pierson, Maintenance Director; and Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant. Staff members absent: Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON.
Brandy Dane, RHC employee, gave a brief demonstration of the tele-medicine equipment being used at MMC. The facility has three consulting staff physicians who provide tele-medicine services – Dr. Andrew Dickey (Hematology/Oncology), Dr. Aravind Pothineni (Pulmonology), and Dr. Bharathi Raju (Endocrinology).
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
Several residents of Stockhoff Nursing Home will be attending a Cardinal’s baseball game on Sept. 12.
Dr. Eric Davis is still doing some free sports physicals. Heather Cheaney, FNP, is also doing free sports physicals for the Youth Football League.
Eleven MMC employees attended an appreciation luncheon in their honor on August 6.
E.R. patients will soon begin receiving follow-up thank-you cards from MMC.
MMC will provide health screenings for Fredericktown R-1 School District employees on Aug. 15.
MMC’s annual mammography department inspection was conducted on Aug. 7. There were no deficiencies found. These yearly inspections are conducted by the Missouri Radiation Control Program.
MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Sue Cofer, Cashier, is a member of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club.
The Board approved a 6 percent increase overall in the facility’s charges; however, there will be no increase in nursing home room rates this year.
The Board gave its approval to proceed with a project to replace the Emergency Room and Radiology Department HVAC equipment.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be September 12, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.
