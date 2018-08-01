Subscribe for 17¢ / day
U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill released the following statement in response to the report that Russian hackers attempted to target her Senate computer network:

“Russia continues to engage in cyber warfare against our democracy. I will continue to speak out and press to hold them accountable. While this attack was not successful, it is outrageous that they think they can get away with this. I will not be intimidated. I’ve said it before and I will say it again, Putin is a thug and a bully.”

