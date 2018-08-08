Cap A Scholarship

College Assistance Program (CAP) scholarship recipient Savanah Medlin is the daughter of Cap America employee Deliah Medlin

 Provided by Maria Weekley

Cap America, Inc. is proud to announce the recipient of the 2018 CAP Scholarship.

The College Assistance Program (CAP) scholarship is an employee benefit program available to the dependents of employees that have one full calendar year of work history with the company.

Applications submitted for consideration are reviewed by committee. Criteria for dependent selection include full time student status as well as a GPA performance of 2.50 or higher on a 4.00 point scale or 7.00 or higher on an 11.00 scale for high school.

This semester there was one recipient, awarded $5,000 for the fall 2018 semester.

Savanah Medlin has renewed her scholarship for the fall 2018 semester and will continue at Missouri State University in Springfield. Savanah is the daughter of Deliah Medlin employed for one year with the company.

“We are proud to support these outstanding young people and commend them on their academic achievements” says Phil Page Chairman and CEO.

