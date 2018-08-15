This past Saturday, our Fredericktown Fillies Red Hat group met for our monthly meeting.
The theme for the event was Childhood Memories. It was an interesting time of listening to each lady tell about games or toys they used to play with or have as children. Also, some of their favorite places to go and visit and things they each loved doing. Going to a grandma’s or aunt’s house and getting to eat something different. Playing in the creek and catching crawdads. Spending the night with neighborhood children. Making the LONG trip to St. Louis. Playing board games and beating their siblings. Riding ponies. Going to the park and swinging, riding on the merry go round, or sliding on the slide. Playing hop scotch, jump rope, red rover at school, or just being with friends. Especially if you were an only child, being with others was special.
I vaguely remember as a child a little song with words about "picking up paw-paws, put ‘em in a basket, way down yonder in the paw-paw patch." I never knew back then what those were or if there really was such a thing. But guess what? One of our women actually had a paw-paw. She showed it to all of us, cut it open, and told us about them. Wow. Interesting what you can learn from others.
I would hope that very shortly each of you would take some time, sit down with parents, grandparents, or someone from an older generation and just listen to stories or events in their lives that meant something to them. We can all learn from the experiences of those around us; their joys, their struggles, their life lessons, their special times. Bringing back memories can be such fun to hear about and can remind all of us just how blessed and fortunate we are today. It can also be a way for us to learn about past mistakes and help us avoid the same things in the future. What memories can you share with someone?
