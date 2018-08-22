As more people shift their roots from rural to urban settings, rural areas have been forced to be creative in how to grow their economic opportunities and get people back into the countryside. The past decade has seen an explosion of wineries, “U-Pick” farms, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) programs, children’s farm activities and all manner of other unique destinations. This burgeoning industry has come to be known as “agritourism.”
Undoubtedly the most successful and visible agritourism niche so far has been Missouri’s wineries. Over 130 wineries bring more than 875,700 wine tourists to our state each year, according to 2017 data. The total economic impact on Missouri of wineries alone exceeds $3.2 billion, raising over $144 million in taxes for the state treasury.
But agritourism is not just about wineries. Missouri Farm Bureau maintains a database at mofb.org of agritourism venues across the state, and the list now contains over 500 entries. Every corner of the state has unique places to visit for young and old alike.
Farmers regularly seek advice from Missouri Farm Bureau about how to get involved in agritourism. A growing movement among urban and suburban families to connect back with nature and food has contributed to the massive growth in this area, and these farmers want to tap into that sentiment to create rural destination businesses.
The seventh annual Missouri Agritourism Conference was recently held in Cape Girardeau. The conference provided help to people looking to start agritourism businesses as well as ideas and suggestions for current owners to improve their own operations. Missouri Farm Bureau, the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Missouri Grown program and the Missouri Wine and Grape Board hosted the event.
Some of the best advice at the conference came from featured speaker Jon Schallert, a Destination Business expert. Jon encouraged each agribusiness entrepreneur to determine the one thing that makes their business completely unique – something that no one else on earth can claim. Talking with attendees, it became clear that no two agritourism destinations are the same. They all have a unique twist on how they connect agriculture to people’s lives.
This fall, check out some of these unique MOFB agritourism destinations with your family. Don’t just try the ones close to home – branch out and make a day trip to a location an hour or two away. Whether it’s a winery, a harvest festival or something one-of-a-kind, you will not be disappointed by these opportunities to get out and enjoy Missouri agriculture in person.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.