Last week, Governor Parson announced the launch of the Missouri Leadership Academy to develop emerging leaders from across the State of Missouri’s 16 executive departments. The State of Missouri has never before had such a leadership development program.
“Leadership is critical for any organization to succeed. For far too long, we have not invested in the next generation of our state government leaders,” said Governor Mike Parson. “I am proud that we are investing to make our leaders better for their teams and for the citizens of Missouri.”
The Missouri Leadership Academy is an innovative program that brings together emerging leaders from across all 16 executive departments to build new skills and become better leaders. This leadership program incorporates approaches that have proven successful in high performing organizations in both the public and private sectors.
This program’s foundation is the commitment that through better leadership, the State of Missouri will continue to improve and serve our citizens better.
“World-class organizations invest in their leaders. We heard loud and clear that our State of Missouri colleagues want to have opportunities to grow and develop their leadership skills. That’s what the Missouri Leadership Academy is about,” said Drew Erdmann, Chief Operating Officer of the State of Missouri. “The Leadership Academy is another component of the State of Missouri’s back-to-basics management agenda. Good leaders empower good teams, and good teams deliver good results for our citizens.”
The Missouri Leadership Academy was designed and launched in a collaboration across all 16 Cabinet executive departments as part of the State’s overall management reform agenda.
“It is great to see how the State of Missouri is bringing proven best practices from business and other governments to make our government stronger,” said Joel Walters, Director of the Department of Revenue. “After more than 30 years in the private sector, it is energizing to be part of building a new generation of public sector leaders.”
“The Missouri Leadership Academy is an important step forward in how we invest in our workforce and improve our state government’s performance for the citizens of Missouri,” said Sarah Steelman, Commissioner of the Office of Administration.
The first Missouri Leadership Academy class includes 1-3 representatives from each of the 16 Cabinet departments. Slates of candidates were nominated by their department leaders. Each nominee then had to submit a resume and a brief memorandum on why they were a good candidate for the program. A committee of Cabinet department leaders reviewed the applications and made the final selections.
The State of Missouri will have two classes a year. The next class will be nominated by Cabinet leaders in November 2018 to start in January 2019.
The Governor hosted the first class of the Missouri Leadership Academy for dinner at the Governor’s Mansion last night. After its morning training session, the class had an informal lunch with leaders of the 16 Cabinet departments as part of its program.
The Missouri Leadership Academy is excited to partner with the University of Missouri’s Novak Leadership Institute for the implementation of key elements of this new program.
You can find more information about the Missouri Leadership Academy at https://leadershipacademy.mo.gov.
