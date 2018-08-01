If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free!
Fiction
- Atkins, Ace. The Sinners: A Quinn Colson Novel
- Borman, Tracy. The King’s Witch
- Bujold, Lois McMaster. Mira’s Last Dance (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Davis, Lindsey. Pandora’s Boy: A Flavia Albia Novel
- Gabhart, Ann H. River to Redemption
- Johnson, Tara. Engraved on the Heart
- Koryta, Michael. How it Happened
- Penrose, Andrea. Murder on Black Swan Lane
- Ward, Rachel. The Cost of Living: An Ant and Bea Mystery
- Zahn, Timothy. Star Wars: Thrawn Alliances (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Bridges, Ben. Flame and Thunder (Linford Western)
- Brown, Helen. Bono: The Amazing Story of a Rescue Cat Who Inspired a Community
- Pearce, A.J. Dear Mrs. Bird
- Oaks, Ned. Rimrock Renegade (Linford Western)
- Sarvas, Mark. Memento Park
- Stanton, Mike. Unbeaten: Rocky Marciano’s Fight for Perfection in a Crooked World
Mass Market Paperbacks
- Abbott, Victoria. The Wolfe Widow
- Adams, Ellery. Murder in the Secret Garden
- Barrett, Lorna. Book Clubbed (A Booktown Mystery)
- Barrett, Lorna. Not the Killing Type (A Booktown Mystery)
- Barrett, Lorna. Murder on the Half Shelf (A Booktown Mystery)
- Kelly, Sofie. A Midwinter’s Tail
- Kelly, Sofie. Faux Paw
Non-Fiction
- Bass, Diana Butler. Grateful: The Transformative Power of Giving Thanks
- Bittman, Mark. How to Grill Everything
- Farrow, Ronan. War on Peace: The End of Diplomacy and the Decline of American Influence
- GMAT Official Guide, 2019 (Questions and Practice tests)
- Pressman, David and Richard Stim. Nolo’s Patents for Beginners
- Ratay, Richard. Don’t Make Me Pull Over! The Informal History of the Family Road Trip
- Richards, Todd. Soul: A Chef’s Culinary Evolution in 150 Recipes
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Applegate, Katherine. Endling: The Last
- August, John. Arlo Finch in the Valley of Fire
- Birney, Betty G. Spring According to Humphrey
- Birney, Betty G. School Days According to Humphrey
- Bowling, Dusti. Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus
- Gidwitz, Adam and Jesse Casey. The Basque Dragon (The Unicorn Rescue Society
- Hunt, Lynda Mullaly. Fish in a Tree
- Legrand, Claire. Some Kind of Happiness
- Ott, Alexandra. The Shadow Thieves
Audio Books (CD)
- Finn, A.J. The Woman in the Window (Read by Ann Marie Lee)
- Flynn, Vince. Term Limits (Read by James Naughton)
- Kingsbury, Karen. Longing (Read by Judy Young)
- Sandford, John. Mad River: A Virgil Flowers Novel (read by Eric Conger)
- Stewart, Trenton Lee. The Extraordinary Education of Nicholas Benedict (Read by Del Roy)
- Woods, Stuart. Unbound (Read by Tony Roberts)
Video (DVD)
- 200 Colossal Cartoons (Classics)
- Congo
- Coraline
- Heartland (Season 8)
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- High Noon (Gary Cooper)
- Ice Age
- Lark Rise to Candleford (Season 4)
- Mutiny on the Bounty (Charles Laughton and Clark Gable)
- Romeo and Juliet (Leonardo Dicaprio)
- Ushpizin
- The Wild One (Marlon Brando)
