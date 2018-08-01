Subscribe for 17¢ / day
New library materials
The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free!

Fiction

  • Atkins, Ace. The Sinners: A Quinn Colson Novel
  • Borman, Tracy. The King’s Witch
  • Bujold, Lois McMaster. Mira’s Last Dance (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Davis, Lindsey. Pandora’s Boy: A Flavia Albia Novel
  • Gabhart, Ann H. River to Redemption
  • Johnson, Tara. Engraved on the Heart
  • Koryta, Michael. How it Happened
  • Penrose, Andrea. Murder on Black Swan Lane
  • Ward, Rachel. The Cost of Living: An Ant and Bea Mystery
  • Zahn, Timothy. Star Wars: Thrawn Alliances (Science Fiction/Fantasy)

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Bridges, Ben. Flame and Thunder (Linford Western)
  • Brown, Helen. Bono: The Amazing Story of a Rescue Cat Who Inspired a Community
  • Pearce, A.J. Dear Mrs. Bird
  • Oaks, Ned. Rimrock Renegade (Linford Western)
  • Sarvas, Mark. Memento Park
  • Stanton, Mike. Unbeaten: Rocky Marciano’s Fight for Perfection in a Crooked World

Mass Market Paperbacks

  • Abbott, Victoria. The Wolfe Widow
  • Adams, Ellery. Murder in the Secret Garden
  • Barrett, Lorna.  Book Clubbed (A Booktown Mystery)
  • Barrett, Lorna.  Not the Killing Type (A Booktown Mystery)
  • Barrett, Lorna. Murder on the Half Shelf (A Booktown Mystery)
  • Kelly, Sofie. A Midwinter’s Tail
  • Kelly, Sofie. Faux Paw

Non-Fiction

  • Bass, Diana Butler. Grateful: The Transformative Power of Giving Thanks
  • Bittman, Mark. How to Grill Everything
  • Farrow, Ronan. War on Peace: The End of Diplomacy and the Decline of American Influence
  • GMAT Official Guide, 2019 (Questions and Practice tests)
  • Pressman, David and Richard Stim. Nolo’s Patents for Beginners
  • Ratay, Richard. Don’t Make Me Pull Over! The Informal History of the Family Road Trip
  • Richards, Todd. Soul: A Chef’s Culinary Evolution in 150 Recipes

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Applegate, Katherine. Endling: The Last
  • August, John. Arlo Finch in the Valley of Fire
  • Birney, Betty G. Spring According to Humphrey
  • Birney, Betty G. School Days According to Humphrey
  • Bowling, Dusti. Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus
  • Gidwitz, Adam and Jesse Casey. The Basque Dragon (The Unicorn Rescue Society
  • Hunt, Lynda Mullaly. Fish in a Tree
  • Legrand, Claire. Some Kind of Happiness
  • Ott, Alexandra. The Shadow Thieves

Audio Books (CD)

  • Finn, A.J. The Woman in the Window (Read by Ann Marie Lee)
  • Flynn, Vince. Term Limits (Read by James Naughton)
  • Kingsbury, Karen. Longing (Read by Judy Young)
  • Sandford, John. Mad River: A Virgil Flowers Novel (read by Eric Conger)
  • Stewart, Trenton Lee. The Extraordinary Education of Nicholas Benedict (Read by Del Roy)
  • Woods, Stuart. Unbound (Read by Tony Roberts)

Video (DVD)

  • 200 Colossal Cartoons (Classics)
  • Congo
  • Coraline
  • Heartland (Season 8)
  • Hellboy II: The Golden Army
  • High Noon (Gary Cooper)
  • Ice Age
  • Lark Rise to Candleford (Season 4)
  • Mutiny on the Bounty (Charles Laughton and Clark Gable)
  • Romeo and Juliet (Leonardo Dicaprio)
  • Ushpizin
  • The Wild One (Marlon Brando)
