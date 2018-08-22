If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free!
Fiction
- Afshar, Tessa. Thief of Corinth
- Atherton, Nancy. Aunt Dimity and the King’s Ransom
- Florio, Gwen. Silent Hearts
- Gray, Shelley Shepard. Her Fear
- Greenwood, T. Rust and Stardust
- Higgins, Kristan. Good Luck with That
- Jackson, Lisa. Liar, Liar
- Mallery, Susan. When We Found Home
- McTiernan. The Ruin
- Pearce, A.J. Dear Mrs. Bird
- Scottoline, Lisa. Feared
- Woods, Stuart and Parnell Hall. The Money Shot
Mass Market Paperbacks
- Avella, Becky. Crash Landing
- Barrett, Lorna. Title Wave (A Booktown Mystery)
- Hart, Jillian. Blessed Vows
- Johnston, William W. Blood and Bullets: A Firestick Western
- Kelly, Sofie. Copycat Killings
- L’Amour, Louis. Catlow
- L’Amour, Louis. The Collected Short Stories
- Matthews, Olivia. Peril and Prayer: A Sister Lou Mystery
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Bischop, Joanne. Sons of Blackbird Mountain
- Dunn, B.S. Long Trail to Redemption (Linford Western)
- Freeman, Dianne. A Lady’s Guide to Etiquette and Murder
- Gabhart, Ann H. River to Redemption
- Henry, Jake. A Gun For Shelby (Linford Western)
- Hunter, Neil. To Ride the Savage Hills (Linford Western)
- Noble, Shelley. Lighthouse Beach
- Spalding, Linda. The Purchase
Non-Fiction
- Adams, Mark. Tip of the Iceberg: My 3,000-mile Journey Around Wild Alaska, the Last Great American Frontier
- Encyclopedia of Classic Quilt Patterns
- Headley, Brooks. Superiority Burger Cookbook: The Vegetarian Hamburger is now Delicious
- Klotter, James C. Henry Clay: The Man Who Would Be President
- Macy, Beth. Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America
- Moore, Michael Scott. The Desert and the Sea: 977 Days Captive on the Somali Pirate Coast
- Mullins Edwin. The Four Roads to Heaven: France and the Santiago Pilgrimage
- Rowbottom, Allie. Jell-o Girls: A Family History
- Schwartz, Howard. A Palace of Pearls: The Stories of Rabbi Nachman of Bratslav
Early Readers
- Arnold, Tedd. Fly Guy Presents: Police Officers
- Bond, Michael. Paddington’s Prize Picture
- Rylant, Cynthia. Henry and Mudge and the Best Day of All
- Rylant, Cynthia. Henry and Mudge and the Sneak Crackers
- Rylant, Cynthia. Henry and Mudge and the Long Weekend
- Stamper, Judith Bauer. The Red Hen
Audio Books (CD)
- Denby, David. Snark: It’s Mean, It’s Personal, and It’s Ruining Our Conversation (Read by William Dufris)
- Korman, Gordon. The Medusa Plot: The 39 Clues Book (Read by David Pittu)
- Lamott, Anne. Imperfect Birds (Read by Susan Denaker)
- Leonard, Elmore. Djibouti (Read by Time Cain)
- Taylor, Andrew. An Unpardonable Crime (Read by Simon Vance)
Video (DVD)
- Gilmore Girls, Season 2
- Happy Feet
- How the West was Won
- Heartland, Season 9
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (DVD and Blu-ray)
- X-Men United
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.