Subscribe for 17¢ / day
New library materials
Buy Now

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free!

Fiction

  • Afshar, Tessa. Thief of Corinth
  • Atherton, Nancy. Aunt Dimity and the King’s Ransom
  • Florio, Gwen. Silent Hearts
  • Gray, Shelley Shepard. Her Fear
  • Greenwood, T. Rust and Stardust
  • Higgins, Kristan. Good Luck with That
  • Jackson, Lisa. Liar, Liar
  • Mallery, Susan. When We Found Home
  • McTiernan. The Ruin
  • Pearce, A.J. Dear Mrs. Bird
  • Scottoline, Lisa. Feared
  • Woods, Stuart and Parnell Hall. The Money Shot

Mass Market Paperbacks

  • Avella, Becky. Crash Landing
  • Barrett, Lorna. Title Wave (A Booktown Mystery)
  • Hart, Jillian. Blessed Vows
  • Johnston, William W. Blood and Bullets: A Firestick Western
  • Kelly, Sofie. Copycat Killings
  • L’Amour, Louis. Catlow
  • L’Amour, Louis. The Collected Short Stories
  • Matthews, Olivia. Peril and Prayer: A Sister Lou Mystery

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Bischop, Joanne.  Sons of Blackbird Mountain
  • Dunn, B.S. Long Trail to Redemption (Linford Western)
  • Freeman, Dianne. A Lady’s Guide to Etiquette and Murder
  • Gabhart, Ann H. River to Redemption
  • Henry, Jake. A Gun For Shelby (Linford Western)
  • Hunter, Neil. To Ride the Savage Hills (Linford Western)
  • Noble, Shelley. Lighthouse Beach
  • Spalding, Linda. The Purchase

Non-Fiction

  • Adams, Mark. Tip of the Iceberg: My 3,000-mile Journey Around Wild Alaska, the Last Great American Frontier
  • Encyclopedia of Classic Quilt Patterns
  • Headley, Brooks. Superiority Burger Cookbook: The Vegetarian Hamburger is now Delicious
  • Klotter, James C. Henry Clay: The Man Who Would Be President
  • Macy, Beth. Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America
  • Moore, Michael Scott. The Desert and the Sea: 977 Days Captive on the Somali Pirate Coast
  • Mullins Edwin. The Four Roads to Heaven: France and the Santiago Pilgrimage
  • Rowbottom, Allie. Jell-o Girls: A Family History
  • Schwartz, Howard. A Palace of Pearls: The Stories of Rabbi Nachman of Bratslav

Early Readers

  • Arnold, Tedd. Fly Guy Presents: Police Officers
  • Bond, Michael. Paddington’s Prize Picture
  • Rylant, Cynthia. Henry and Mudge and the Best Day of All
  • Rylant, Cynthia. Henry and Mudge and the Sneak Crackers
  • Rylant, Cynthia. Henry and Mudge and the Long Weekend
  • Stamper, Judith Bauer. The Red Hen

Audio Books (CD)

  • Denby, David. Snark: It’s Mean, It’s Personal, and It’s Ruining Our Conversation (Read by William Dufris)
  • Korman, Gordon. The Medusa Plot: The 39 Clues Book (Read by David Pittu)
  • Lamott, Anne. Imperfect Birds (Read by Susan Denaker)
  • Leonard, Elmore. Djibouti (Read by Time Cain)
  • Taylor, Andrew. An Unpardonable Crime (Read by Simon Vance)

Video (DVD)

  • Gilmore Girls, Season 2
  • Happy Feet
  • How the West was Won
  • Heartland, Season 9
  • Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (DVD and Blu-ray)
  • X-Men United
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments