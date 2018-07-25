If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Andersen, Laura. The Darkling Bride
- Challinor, C.S. Upstaged by Murder (A Rex Graves Mystery)
- Coble, Colleen. The House at Saltwater Point
- Connolly, Sheila. Murder at the Mansion: A Victorian Village Mystery
- Dekker, Rachelle. When Through Deep Waters
- Doan, Amy Mason. The Summer List
- Griffin, Emily. All We Ever Wanted
- Macomber, Debbie. Cottage by the Sea
- Marrs, John. The One
- Mehl, Nancy. Blind Betrayal (Defenders of Justice)
- Parks, Carrie Stuart. Formula of Deception
- Pearl, Matthew. The Dante Chamber
- Silva, Daniel. The Other Woman
- Sullivan, Michael J. Age of War (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Adams, Ellery. Murder in the Locked Library
- Bowers, Terrell L. The Valeron Code (Linford Western)
- Delany Vickie. The Cat of the Baskervilles (A Sherlock Holmes Bookshop Mystery)
- Hunter, Neil. The High Riders (Linford Western)
- Hyde, Catherine Ryan. The Wake Up
- Murad, Nadia. The Last Girl: My Story of Captivity and My Fight Against the Islamic State
- Scanlan, Patricia. Orange Blossom Days
- Thor, Brad. Spy Master
- Vogt, Beth K. Things I never Told You
- West, Catherine. Where Hope Begins
- Wilson, Peter. The Last Gun (Linford Western)
Non-Fiction
- Arnold, Rebecca (ed.) Know-it-All Fashion: The 50 Key Modes, Garments and Designers, Each Explained in Under a Minute
- Bell, Janet Dewart. Lighting the Fires of Freedom: African American Women in the Civil Rights Movement
- Chabon, Michael. Pops: Fatherhood in Pieces
- Hanson, Thor. Buzz: The Nature and Necessity of Bees
- Helou, Anissa. Feast: Food of the Islamic World
- Jacobs, Jennifer. Do You Really Need that Pill? How to Avoid Side Effects, Interactions and Other Dangers of Over-Medication
- Macdonald, Helen. Pasta for Nightingales: A 17th Century Handbook of Bird-Care and Folklore
- Mayle, Peter. My Twenty-Five Years in Provence
- Ross, John F. The Promise of the Grand Canyon: John Wesley Powell’s Perilous Journey and his Vision for the American West
- Varoufakis, Yanis. Talking to My Daughter about the Economy or, How Capitalism Works—and How it Fails
YA Fiction
- Keller, Julia. The Dark Intercept (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Maas, Sarah. Throne of Glass (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Maas, Sarah. Crown of Midnight (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Mass, Sarah. Queen of Shadows (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Mass, Sarah. Heir of Fire (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Mass, Sarah. Empire of Storms (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Tolkien, J.R.R. The Hobbit (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
Audio (CD)
- Anderson, Laurie Halse. Forge (Read by Tim Cain)
- Crichton, Michael. State of Fear (Read by John Bedford Lloyd)
- Lewis, Beverly. The Ebb Tide
- Klassen, Julie. The Girl in the Gatehouse (Read by Elizabeth Jasicki)
Video (DVD)
- Best of Lucy and Friends (Television Classics)
- The Cartoons that Time Forgot, The UB Iwerks Collection, Vol. 1
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1
- Hitchcock Thrillers: Suspicion, Strangers on a Train, The Wrong Man and I Confess
- Hustler (Paul Newman)
- The Magnificent Seven (Yul Brynner)
- The Mummy
- The Mummy Returns
- The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
- The Pillars of the Earth (Episodes 1-8)
- Raising Arizona (Nicolas Cage)
- A River Runs Through It (Robert Redford)
- The Towering Inferno
- Young Frankenstein (Gene Wilder)
- Wall-E (Disney)
