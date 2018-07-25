Subscribe for 17¢ / day
New library materials
Buy Now

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Andersen, Laura. The Darkling Bride
  • Challinor, C.S. Upstaged by Murder (A Rex Graves Mystery)
  • Coble, Colleen. The House at Saltwater Point
  • Connolly, Sheila. Murder at the Mansion: A Victorian Village Mystery
  • Dekker, Rachelle. When Through Deep Waters
  • Doan, Amy Mason. The Summer List
  • Griffin, Emily. All We Ever Wanted
  • Macomber, Debbie. Cottage by the Sea
  • Marrs, John. The One
  • Mehl, Nancy. Blind Betrayal (Defenders of Justice)
  • Parks, Carrie Stuart. Formula of Deception
  • Pearl, Matthew. The Dante Chamber
  • Silva, Daniel. The Other Woman
  • Sullivan, Michael J. Age of War (Science Fiction/Fantasy)

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Adams, Ellery. Murder in the Locked Library
  • Bowers, Terrell L. The Valeron Code (Linford Western)
  • Delany Vickie. The Cat of the Baskervilles (A Sherlock Holmes Bookshop Mystery)
  • Hunter, Neil. The High Riders (Linford Western)
  • Hyde, Catherine Ryan. The Wake Up
  • Murad, Nadia. The Last Girl: My Story of Captivity and My Fight Against the Islamic State
  • Scanlan, Patricia. Orange Blossom Days
  • Thor, Brad. Spy Master
  • Vogt, Beth K. Things I never Told You
  • West, Catherine. Where Hope Begins
  • Wilson, Peter. The Last Gun (Linford Western)

Non-Fiction

  • Arnold, Rebecca (ed.) Know-it-All Fashion: The 50 Key Modes, Garments and Designers, Each Explained in Under a Minute
  • Bell, Janet Dewart. Lighting the Fires of Freedom: African American Women in the Civil Rights Movement
  • Chabon, Michael. Pops: Fatherhood in Pieces
  • Hanson, Thor. Buzz: The Nature and Necessity of Bees
  • Helou, Anissa. Feast: Food of the Islamic World
  • Jacobs, Jennifer. Do You Really Need that Pill? How to Avoid Side Effects, Interactions and Other Dangers of Over-Medication
  • Macdonald, Helen. Pasta for Nightingales: A 17th Century Handbook of Bird-Care and Folklore
  • Mayle, Peter. My Twenty-Five Years in Provence
  • Ross, John F. The Promise of the Grand Canyon: John Wesley Powell’s Perilous Journey and his Vision for the American West
  • Varoufakis, Yanis. Talking to My Daughter about the Economy or, How Capitalism Works—and How it Fails

YA Fiction

  • Keller, Julia. The Dark Intercept (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Maas, Sarah. Throne of Glass (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Maas, Sarah. Crown of Midnight (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Mass, Sarah. Queen of Shadows (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Mass, Sarah. Heir of Fire (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Mass, Sarah. Empire of Storms (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Tolkien, J.R.R. The Hobbit  (Science Fiction/Fantasy)

Audio (CD)

  • Anderson, Laurie Halse. Forge (Read by Tim Cain)
  • Crichton, Michael. State of Fear (Read by John Bedford Lloyd)
  • Lewis, Beverly. The Ebb Tide
  • Klassen, Julie. The Girl in the Gatehouse (Read by Elizabeth Jasicki)

Video (DVD)

  • Best of Lucy and Friends (Television Classics)
  • The Cartoons that Time Forgot, The UB Iwerks Collection, Vol. 1
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1
  • Hitchcock Thrillers: Suspicion, Strangers on a Train, The Wrong Man and I Confess
  • Hustler (Paul Newman)
  • The Magnificent Seven (Yul Brynner)
  • The Mummy
  • The Mummy Returns
  • The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
  • The Pillars of the Earth (Episodes 1-8)
  • Raising Arizona (Nicolas Cage)
  • A River Runs Through It (Robert Redford)
  • The Towering Inferno
  • Young Frankenstein (Gene Wilder)
  • Wall-E (Disney)
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments