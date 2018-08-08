If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free!
Fiction
- Abbott, Megan. Give me Your Hand
- Bischof, Joanne. Sons of Blackbird Mountain
- Brown, Sandra. Tailspin
- Caine, Rachel. Smoke and Iron (The Great Library)
- Goyer, Tricia. The Buggy Before the Horse (Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries)
- Hawke, Sam. City of Lies (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Moshfegh, Ottessa. My Year of Rest and Relaxation
- McNamara, Frances. Death at the Selig Studios
- Miller, Louise. The Late Bloomers’ Club
- Rindell, Suzanne. Eagle and Crane
- Steel, Danielle. The Good Fight
- Tan, Lucy. What We Were Promised
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Clanton, Jay. Land of the Saints (Linford Western)
- Coble, Colleen. The House at Saltwater Point (A Lavender Tides Novel)
- Fisher, Suzanne Woods Fisher. Minding the Light (Nantucket Legacy, 2)
- Johns, Paxton. The Bloody Trail to Redemption (Linford Western)
- Katsu, Alma. The Hunger
- Scottoline, Lisa and Francesca Serritella. I See Life Through Rosé-Colored Glasses: True Stories and Confessions
Non-Fiction
- Crabtree. James. The Billionaire Raj: A Journey Through India’s New Gilded Age
- Crouch, Gregory. The Bonanza King: John Mackay and the Battle over the Greatest Riches in the American West
- Foster, Kelli. Buddha Bowls: 100 Nourishing One-Bowl Meals
- Litt, Robert and Hannah. The New Rules of the Roost: Organic Care and Feeding for the Family Flock
- Purdum, Todd S. Something Wonderful: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Broadway Revolution
- Sasse, Ben. The Vanishing American Adult: Our Coming-of-Age Crisis and How to Rebuild a Culture of Self-Reliance
- Silver, Charles and David A Hyman. Overcharged: Why Americans Pay too Much for Health Care
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Birney, Betty G. Life According to Og the Frog
- Birney, Betty G. Winter According to Humphrey
- Hearne. Keven and Delilah S. Dawson. Kill the Farm Boy (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Mackall, Dandi Daley. Larger-than-Life Lara
- Murdock, Catherine Gilbert. The Book of Boy: A Mystery, A Miracle, An Epic Adventure
- Smith, Alexander McCall. Freddie Mole, Lion Tamer
Picture Books and Early Readers
- Clarke, Jane. Neon Leon (Illustrated by Britta Teckentrup)
- Kyle, Tracey. A Paintbrush for Paco (Illustrated by Joshua Heinsz)
- Mack, Jeff. Mr. Monkey Bakes a Cake (ER)
- MacKay, Elly. Red Sky at Night
- Martinez-Neal, Juana. Alma and How She Got Her Name
- Phi, Bao. A Different Pond (a Caldecott Honor Book illustrated by Tri Bui)
- Wenzel, Brendan. Hello Hello
Audio Books (CD)
- Barton, Fiona. The Widow (Read by Hanna Curtis, Nicholas Guy Smith and others)
- Crais, Robert. The Wanted: An Elvis Cole Novel (Read by Luke Daniels)
- Crichton, Michael and Richard Preston. Micro (Read by John Bedford Lloyd)
- Griesbach, Michael. The Innocent Killer: A True story of a Wrongful Conviction and its Astonishing Aftermath (Read By Johnny Heller)
- Hugo, Victor. Les Misérables (Focus on the Family Radio Theatre)
- Lewis, C.S. The Weight of Glory and other Addresses (Read by Ralph Cosham)
- Macomber, Debbie. Three Brides, No Groom (Read by Emily Beresford)
Video (DVD)
- Blazing Saddles
- Gilmore Girls, Season 1
- Greatest Classic Films Collection: The Marx Bothers (A Day at the Races; Room Service; A Night in Casablanca; At the Circus)
- Jaws
- William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar (Charlton Heston)
- MASH (Donald Sutherland)
- The Perfect Storm
- The Pink Panther (David Niven, Peter Sellers)
- A Place in the Sun (Montgomery Clift, Elizabeth Taylor)
