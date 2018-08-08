New library materials
The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free!

Fiction

  • Abbott, Megan. Give me Your Hand
  • Bischof, Joanne. Sons of Blackbird Mountain
  • Brown, Sandra. Tailspin
  • Caine, Rachel. Smoke and Iron (The Great Library)
  • Goyer, Tricia. The Buggy Before the Horse (Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries)
  • Hawke, Sam. City of Lies (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Moshfegh, Ottessa. My Year of Rest and Relaxation
  • McNamara, Frances. Death at the Selig Studios
  • Miller, Louise. The Late Bloomers’ Club
  • Rindell, Suzanne. Eagle and Crane
  • Steel, Danielle. The Good Fight
  • Tan, Lucy. What We Were Promised

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Clanton, Jay. Land of the Saints (Linford Western)
  • Coble, Colleen. The House at Saltwater Point (A Lavender Tides Novel)
  • Fisher, Suzanne Woods Fisher. Minding the Light (Nantucket Legacy, 2)
  • Johns, Paxton. The Bloody Trail to Redemption (Linford Western)
  • Katsu, Alma. The Hunger
  • Scottoline, Lisa and Francesca Serritella. I See Life Through Rosé-Colored Glasses: True Stories and Confessions

Non-Fiction

  • Crabtree. James. The Billionaire Raj: A Journey Through India’s New Gilded Age
  • Crouch, Gregory. The Bonanza King: John Mackay and the Battle over the Greatest Riches in the American West
  • Foster, Kelli. Buddha Bowls: 100 Nourishing One-Bowl Meals
  • Litt, Robert and Hannah. The New Rules of the Roost: Organic Care and Feeding for the Family Flock
  • Purdum, Todd S. Something Wonderful: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Broadway Revolution
  • Sasse, Ben. The Vanishing American Adult: Our Coming-of-Age Crisis and How to Rebuild a Culture of Self-Reliance
  • Silver, Charles and David A Hyman. Overcharged: Why Americans Pay too Much for Health Care

 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Birney, Betty G. Life According to Og the Frog
  • Birney, Betty G. Winter According to Humphrey
  • Hearne. Keven and Delilah S. Dawson.  Kill the Farm Boy (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Mackall, Dandi Daley. Larger-than-Life Lara
  • Murdock, Catherine Gilbert. The Book of Boy: A Mystery, A Miracle, An Epic Adventure
  • Smith, Alexander McCall. Freddie Mole, Lion Tamer

Picture Books and Early Readers

  • Clarke, Jane. Neon Leon (Illustrated by Britta Teckentrup)
  • Kyle, Tracey. A Paintbrush for Paco (Illustrated by Joshua Heinsz)
  • Mack, Jeff. Mr. Monkey Bakes a Cake (ER)
  • MacKay, Elly. Red Sky at Night
  • Martinez-Neal, Juana. Alma and How She Got Her Name
  • Phi, Bao. A Different Pond (a Caldecott Honor Book illustrated by Tri Bui)
  • Wenzel, Brendan. Hello Hello

Audio Books (CD)

  • Barton, Fiona. The Widow (Read by Hanna Curtis, Nicholas Guy Smith and others)
  • Crais, Robert. The Wanted: An Elvis Cole Novel (Read by Luke Daniels)
  • Crichton, Michael and Richard Preston. Micro (Read by John Bedford Lloyd)
  • Griesbach, Michael. The Innocent Killer: A True story of a Wrongful Conviction and its Astonishing Aftermath (Read By Johnny Heller)
  • Hugo, Victor. Les Misérables (Focus on the Family Radio Theatre)
  • Lewis, C.S. The Weight of Glory and other Addresses  (Read by Ralph Cosham)
  • Macomber, Debbie. Three Brides, No Groom (Read by Emily Beresford)

Video (DVD)

  • Blazing Saddles
  • Gilmore Girls, Season 1
  • Greatest Classic Films Collection: The Marx Bothers (A Day at the Races; Room Service; A Night in Casablanca; At the Circus)
  • Jaws
  • William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar (Charlton Heston)
  • MASH (Donald Sutherland)
  • The Perfect Storm
  • The Pink Panther (David Niven, Peter Sellers)
  • A Place in the Sun (Montgomery Clift, Elizabeth Taylor)
