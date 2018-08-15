Subscribe for 17¢ / day
New library materials
The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free!

Fiction

  • Barclay, Linwood, A Noise Downstairs
  • Coulter, Catherine. Paradox
  • Dams, Jeanne M. Crisis at the Cathedral: A Dorothy Martin Mystery
  • Franqui, Leah. America for Beginners
  • Kellerman, Jonathan and Jesse Kellerman. A Measure of Darknesss
  • McMillan, Rachel. Murder at the Flamingo
  • Meyerson, Amy. The Bookshop of Yesterdays
  • Page, Libby. The Lido
  • Ruocchio, Christopher. Empire of Silence (The Sun Eater: Bk. 1; Science-Fiction)
  • Wiseman, Beth. Amish Celebrations: Four Stories

Mass Market Paperbacks

  • Alexander, Ellie. Till Death Do us Tart
  • Barrett, Lorna. Chapter and Hearse (A Booktown Mystery)
  • Barrett, Lorna. Sentenced to Death (A Booktown Mystery)
  • Kelly, Sofie. The Whole Cat and Caboodle
  • Kelly, Sofie. Final Cat Call

Large Print

  • Bainbridge, Colin. Flame Across the Land (Linford Western)
  • Hauk, Rachel. The Love Letter
  • Kelton, Elmer Wild West (Western)
  • Peterson, Tracie. In Dreams Forgotten
  • Stevens, Amanda G. No Less Days
  • Tregarth, Jack. Chisholm Trail Showdown (Linford Western)

Non-Fiction

  • Clark, Anna. The Poisoned City: Flint’s Water and the American Urban Tragedy
  • Guerin, Lisa. The Essential Guide to Family and Medical Leave: Everything Employers Need to Know About the FMLA (NOLO Guide)
  • Hall, Donald. A Carnival of Losses: Notes Nearing Ninety
  • Hawksley, Humphrey. Asian Waters: The Struggle Over the South China Sea and the Strategy of Chinese Expansion
  • Jarausch, Konrad H. Broken Lives: How Ordinary Germans Experienced the 20th Century
  • Solomon, Karen. Cured Meat, Smoked Fish and Pickled Eggs
  • Vincent, Lynn and Sara Vladic. Indianapolis: The True Story Of The Worst Sea Disaster In U.S. Naval History And The Fifty-Year Fight To Exonerate An Innocent Man

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Birney, Betty G. Humphrey’s Book of Fun-Fun-Fun
  • Butterworth, Chris. The Things That I Love about Trees (Illustrated by Charlotte Voake)
  • Clark, M.H. Tiny, Perfect Things (Illustrated by Madeline Kloepper)
  • Engle, Margarita. All the Way to Havana (Illustrated by Mike Curato)
  • Hobbie, Holly. Elmore
  • Mantchev, Lisa. Jinx and the Doom Fight Crime! (Illustrated by Samantha Cotterill)
  • Miller, Pat Zietlow. Be Kind (illustrated by Jen Hill)
  • Stone, Tanya Lee. Pass Go and Collect $200: The Real Story of How Monopoly was Invented
  • Watkins, Rowboat. Big Bunny

Audio Books (CD)

  • Burke, James Lee. Robicheaux (Read by Will Patton)
  • Davis, Kenneth G. The Hidden History of America at War (Read by Arthur Morey, Mark Bramhall and Paul Bochmer)
  • Kinsella, Sophie. Remember Me?  (Read by Charlotte Parry)
  • O’Reilly, Bill and Martin Dugard. Killing Patton: The Strange Death of World War II’s Most Audacious General (Read by Bill O’Reilly)
  • Rosenberg, Nancy Taylor. Sullivan’s Justice (Read by Sandra Burr)

DVD

  • Call Northside 777 (James Stewart)
  • Cheaper by the Dozen (Clifton Webb)
  • For Whom the Bell Tolls (Gary Cooper and Ingrid Bergman)
  • Hair
  • Monty Python and the Holy Grail
  • The Sand Pebbles (Steve McQueen)
  • Star Trek: First Contact
  • Sweet Home Alabama
