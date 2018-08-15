If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free!
Fiction
- Barclay, Linwood, A Noise Downstairs
- Coulter, Catherine. Paradox
- Dams, Jeanne M. Crisis at the Cathedral: A Dorothy Martin Mystery
- Franqui, Leah. America for Beginners
- Kellerman, Jonathan and Jesse Kellerman. A Measure of Darknesss
- McMillan, Rachel. Murder at the Flamingo
- Meyerson, Amy. The Bookshop of Yesterdays
- Page, Libby. The Lido
- Ruocchio, Christopher. Empire of Silence (The Sun Eater: Bk. 1; Science-Fiction)
- Wiseman, Beth. Amish Celebrations: Four Stories
Mass Market Paperbacks
- Alexander, Ellie. Till Death Do us Tart
- Barrett, Lorna. Chapter and Hearse (A Booktown Mystery)
- Barrett, Lorna. Sentenced to Death (A Booktown Mystery)
- Kelly, Sofie. The Whole Cat and Caboodle
- Kelly, Sofie. Final Cat Call
Large Print
- Bainbridge, Colin. Flame Across the Land (Linford Western)
- Hauk, Rachel. The Love Letter
- Kelton, Elmer Wild West (Western)
- Peterson, Tracie. In Dreams Forgotten
- Stevens, Amanda G. No Less Days
- Tregarth, Jack. Chisholm Trail Showdown (Linford Western)
Non-Fiction
- Clark, Anna. The Poisoned City: Flint’s Water and the American Urban Tragedy
- Guerin, Lisa. The Essential Guide to Family and Medical Leave: Everything Employers Need to Know About the FMLA (NOLO Guide)
- Hall, Donald. A Carnival of Losses: Notes Nearing Ninety
- Hawksley, Humphrey. Asian Waters: The Struggle Over the South China Sea and the Strategy of Chinese Expansion
- Jarausch, Konrad H. Broken Lives: How Ordinary Germans Experienced the 20th Century
- Solomon, Karen. Cured Meat, Smoked Fish and Pickled Eggs
- Vincent, Lynn and Sara Vladic. Indianapolis: The True Story Of The Worst Sea Disaster In U.S. Naval History And The Fifty-Year Fight To Exonerate An Innocent Man
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Birney, Betty G. Humphrey’s Book of Fun-Fun-Fun
- Butterworth, Chris. The Things That I Love about Trees (Illustrated by Charlotte Voake)
- Clark, M.H. Tiny, Perfect Things (Illustrated by Madeline Kloepper)
- Engle, Margarita. All the Way to Havana (Illustrated by Mike Curato)
- Hobbie, Holly. Elmore
- Mantchev, Lisa. Jinx and the Doom Fight Crime! (Illustrated by Samantha Cotterill)
- Miller, Pat Zietlow. Be Kind (illustrated by Jen Hill)
- Stone, Tanya Lee. Pass Go and Collect $200: The Real Story of How Monopoly was Invented
- Watkins, Rowboat. Big Bunny
Audio Books (CD)
- Burke, James Lee. Robicheaux (Read by Will Patton)
- Davis, Kenneth G. The Hidden History of America at War (Read by Arthur Morey, Mark Bramhall and Paul Bochmer)
- Kinsella, Sophie. Remember Me? (Read by Charlotte Parry)
- O’Reilly, Bill and Martin Dugard. Killing Patton: The Strange Death of World War II’s Most Audacious General (Read by Bill O’Reilly)
- Rosenberg, Nancy Taylor. Sullivan’s Justice (Read by Sandra Burr)
DVD
- Call Northside 777 (James Stewart)
- Cheaper by the Dozen (Clifton Webb)
- For Whom the Bell Tolls (Gary Cooper and Ingrid Bergman)
- Hair
- Monty Python and the Holy Grail
- The Sand Pebbles (Steve McQueen)
- Star Trek: First Contact
- Sweet Home Alabama
