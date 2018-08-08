SeniorCenter
  • Wed., Aug 8: Patty Melt or Chicken Parmesan Pasta w/Marinara, Italian Vegetables, Cucumber Salad, Roll or Garlic Toast, Tropical Fruit or Mississippi Mud Cake.
  • Thurs., Aug 9: Chicken Casserole or Beef & Noodles, Green Beans, Beets, WG Hot Roll, Pineapple Tidbits or Candy Pie.
  • Fri., Aug 10: Cheeseburger or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Okra, Wedges, Bun or Hushpuppy, Peaches or Choc. Pudding.
  • Mon., Aug 13: Roast Beef or Open Face Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, Roll/Bread, Cottage Cheese & Pineapple or Caramel Apple Dump Cake.
  • Tues., Aug 14: Turkey & Broccoli Cheese Soup or Meatballs, Peas, Seasoned Cauliflower, WG Bread/Roll, Mandarin Oranges or Bread Pudding.
