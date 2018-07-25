Subscribe for 17¢ / day
  • Wed, July 25: Oven Fried Chicken or Vegetable Beef Soup; Broccoli Salad; Beets; Crackers or Roll; Hot Apple & Raisins or Strawberry Pie.
  • Thurs, July 26: Sliced Ham or Open Faced Roast Beef; Potatoes; Green Beans; WG Bread/Roll; Peaches or Ice Cream Cups.
  • Fri, July 27: BBQ Riblet or Catfish/Fish Sandwich; Seasoned Wedges; California Blend Vegetables; Bun or Hushpuppy; Cinnamon Applesauce; Melon Blend.
  • Mon, July 30: BRUNCH: Scrambled Eggs; Sausage; Hash Browns Casserole; Biscuit; Citrus Salad; Bran Muffin or Cinnamon Roll.
  • Tues, July 31: Liver & Onions or Pork Chop in Sauce; Zucchini/Yellow Squash; Mashed Potatoes; WG Hot Roll; Spiced Peaches or Punch Bowl Cake.
