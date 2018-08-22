Subscribe for 17¢ / day
  • Wed., August 22: Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Hash Browns, Biscuit & Gravy, Cantaloupe, Bran Muffin or Cinnamon Roll.
  • Thurs., August 23: Oven Baked Chicken or Chicken & Dressing, Sweet Potatoes, Winter Blend Veggie, WG Bread/Roll, Peach Crisp or Orange Jell-O Salad.
  • Fri., August 24: Brats or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Cole Slaw, Baked Beans, Bun or Hushpuppy, Tropical Fruit or Coconut Cream Pie.
  • Mon., August 27: Grilled Roast Beef Sandwich or Glazed Ham Slice, Sweet Potatoes, Spinach, WG Bread/Roll, Mandarin Oranges or Apple Cobbler.
  • Tues., August 28: Liver & Onions or Oven Fried Chicken, Potatoes, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, WG Bread/Roll, Apple Crisp or Cherry Turnovers.
