  • Wed, Aug 15: Unstuffed Pepper Cass or Chicken & Dumplings/Noodles, Green Beans, Breaded Tomatoes, WG Bread/Roll, Grapes Salad.
  • Thurs, Aug 16: Baked Ham Slice or Chicken & Dressing, Sweet Potatoes, Winter Blend Veggie, WG Bread/Roll, Peach Crisp or Orange Jell-O Salad.
  • Fri, Aug 17: Catfish or Pulled Pork, Macaroni & Cheese, Baked Beans, Slaw, Bun or Hushpuppy, SF Jell-O w/ Fruit or Peach Cobbler.
  • Mon, Aug 20: Taco Salad or Chicken Fajita, Black Beans & Corn, California Blend Veggies, Fried Rice, WG Bread/Roll, Spiced Peaches or Banana w/Strawberry Glaze.
  • Tues, Aug 21: Chicken Strips or Smothered Pork Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, WG Bread/Roll, Applesauce or Chocolate Cake.
