  • Wed, Aug 1: Salmon Patty or BBQ Chicken, Baked Beans, Mixed Vegetables, WG Bread/Roll, Mandarin Oranges or Coconut Cream Pie.
  • Thurs, Aug 2: Pork Fritter or Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Spinach, WG Bread/Roll, Fruit Crisp or Upside Down German Chocolate Cake.
  • Fri, Aug 3: Catfish or BBQ Riblet, Macaroni Salad, Slaw, Bun/Hushpuppy, Pears or Pineapple Pie.
  • Mon, Aug 6: Baked Rigatoni or Chicken Sandwich, Seasoned Broccoli, Baby Carrots, WG Bread/Roll, SF Pudding w/Bananas, Strawberry Short Cake.
  • Tues, Aug 7: Country Fried Beef Steak or Smothered Pork Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Zucchini & Tomatoes, WG Bread/Roll, Apple Crisp or Brownie.
