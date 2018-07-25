Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Carl Alton “Pete” Williams,79, of Annapolis, died Monday, July 16, 2018 at the Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. He was born August 4, 1938 in Ironton, a son of Paul Charles and Stella Jewell (Miller) Williams.

Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his parents and two sons,  Carl D. Williams and Peter King; two brothers, Ray and Earl Williams and one sister, Marilyn Lewis.

Mr. Williams married Patricia Lee New, September 27, 1985 in Ironton. She survives in Annapolis.

Other survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Tara Williams of Piedmont and Robert and Kathy King of Des Arc; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kaye and Don Gwosdz of Houston, Texas and Sandra and Scott Halek of Annapolis; brother Roy Williams of Annapolis; 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Pete was a self employed logger. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, talking about the log woods and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church.

Funeral services were Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Wilson Funeral Home with interment at Polk Libert Cemetery in Iron County.

