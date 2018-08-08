Obits
Catherine Mary Novak, 66 of Fredericktown, died Friday, August 3, 2018 at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Center in Fredericktown.

She is survived by her friends and had attended Calvary Church in Fredericktown.

A graveside service was held at 9 a.m., Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Walker Cemetery in Fredericktown with Bro. Tommy Fults officiating.

