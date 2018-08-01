Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Obits
Daniel Willis Leach, 67, of Farmington, died July 26, 2018, at his residence. Dan was born July 15, 1951, to Roy Willis Leach and Mary Elizabeth (Brown) Leach in St. Louis.

Preceding Mr. Leach in death, in addition to his parents, was his infant son, Jonathan Michael Leach.

Survivors include children: Joshua Daniel (Sarah) Leach of Washington, D.C., and Jessica Renee Leach of Minneapolis; sister Carletta Ann (Willis) Kendall; brother Arthur Isaac “Ike” Leach, of Farmington; and brother Roy Michael Leach of Creve Coeur, Mo.

Dan grew up in Marquand. After high school graduation, he served in the Air Force and, upon discharge, earned a degree at SEMO. Returning to the Air Force, he served as a Missile Launch Officer for the Strategic Air Command in Grand Forks, ND. Later, he continued his education at Concordia Theological Seminary in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. He worked for many years for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs until ultimately retiring. Along the way, Dan taught Computer Science at Pima Community College in Tucson, which allowed him to indulge his two great passions: Computers and talking. Dan was an enigma; by turns reclusive and gregarious. His warmth, wisdom and humor will be sorely missed.

Dan’s ashes were returned to the earth in a private ceremony.

Arrangements were handled by Coplin Funeral Home in Park Hills.

Celebrate
the life of: Daniel Willis Leach
