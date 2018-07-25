Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Deborah St. John, 61, of Fredericktown, died July 15, 2018 at her residence in Fredericktown. She was born December 13, 1956 at Hammond, Indiana, the daughter of Delores (Brady) Broomhead and James Dennis Broomhead.

Deborah was preceded in death by first husband Carl Emlund. Deborah later married Rick St. John July 13, 2002 at their home, and he survives.

Also surviving Mrs. St. John are sons Jim Emlund of Cincinnati, Ohio and Stephen Emlund of Columbia, Missouri; brother Rick Broomhead and wife Stacey of Griffith, Indiana; and sister Sherry Jackson and husband Dan of Roselawn of Indiana.

Deborah enjoyed gardening, crocheting, watching DIY shows (home repair and remodeling) and spending time with grandkids, family and friends.

