Donald Gene Pickert, 63, of Fredericktown, died July 17, 2018 at his residence in Fredericktown. He was born April 25, 1955 at Fredericktown, the son of Vernon and Sally Mae Shoemaker Pickert.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; brother Bill Pickert; nephew Travis Lewis and step-granddaughter Taylor Weakley.

Donald married Shirlene Hodge April 14, 2001 at Fredericktown Mrs. Pickert survives.

Also surviving are son Donnie (Miranda) Pickert; step-daughters Nikki (Jack) Harris of Fredericktown and Misti (Junior) James of Marble Hill; brother Davey Pickert of Fredericktown; sisters Linda and husband Lewis Link of Farmington and Judy Lewis and Joe Parmer of Fredericktown; four grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; six great grandchildren; nephews David Lewis Jr. and Joey Lewis; and nieces Lisa Lewis and Kimberly Lewis.

Donald was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed hunting, fishing and wood working.

Funeral services were Friday, July 20, 2018, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Randy Sawyer and Pastor Cody Royer officiating. Interment was at the Christian Cemetery.

