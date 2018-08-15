Gladys L. Pogue, 100, of Fredericktown, died August 7, 2018 in Fredericktown. She was born March 18, 1918 in Perry County, Missouri the daughter of Charles Marion and Laura Cordelia (Hawthorne) McDowell.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; husband Wendell H. “Wink” Pogue whom she married November 2, 1946; nephews Charles Wayne McDowell and Ray McDowell; and brother Charles Henry McDowell.
Survivors include nieces and nephews Mary Ann Tripp, Judy Sutton, Donna Bollinger, Carol Heidke, Terry Robinson, Kathy Dunham, Garry King, Karen Cardwell, Dan McDowell, and Nancy Glass; and dear friend Helen Warren, along with numerous great nieces and nephews.
Gladys recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends, she was a well-loved woman who received more than 200 birthday cards from family and friends helping her celebrate.
Funeral services were Friday, August 10, 2018, at Follis & Sons Funeral Home.
