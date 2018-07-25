Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Gregory Lynn Pipkin, 48, of Fredericktown, died July 20, 2018 at his residence in Fredericktown. He was born September 7, 1969 at Farmington, the son of Larry and Sharon (Kemp) Pipkin.

Greg was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Glenn and Ruth Pipkin and maternal grandfather Eugene Kemp.

Greg is survived by his wife Beth (Gibbs) Pipkin whom he married August 3, 1996 at Goodland, Missouri. He is also survived by their daughters Shelby Pipkin and Olivia Pipkin, both of Fredericktown; parents Larry and Sharon Pipkin of Farmington; grandmother Pauline Kemp of Bismarck; siblings Chris Pipkin and wife Melissa of Bonne Terre, Chad Pipkin and his wife Kindra of Farmington and Debbie Hamby and her husband Bob of Farmington. Greg loved his many nieces and nephews.

Greg was a member of Meadow Heights Church and enjoyed technology, music, being with people, reading and was a history buff.

Memorials may to made to PanCan.org (Pancreatic Cancer Action Network) 

Funeral service was Monday, July 23, 2018, at Meadow Heights Church with Pastor Bryan Mills officiating. Interment was at Hillview Memorial Gardens.

Gregory Lynn Pipkin
