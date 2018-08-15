The Rev. Donald D. Sander, 84, died Friday, August 10, 2018 at his home in Millersville. He was born a twin to Doyle Sander on October 9, 1933, on the family farm in Millersville. The boys were the youngest of 12 children born to Jesse Joe and Desdia Estelle Stroder Sander.
Don and Mary Joyce Turner were married March 21, 1953 in Millersville. They had been married 52 years when Mary Joyce died May 7, 2005.
Also preceding the Rev. Sander in death were daughter, Carol Hurte; two granddaughters, Bethany Staat and Autumn Sander; a great-grandson, Cashton Townsend; nine siblings, Myrtle Criddle, Helen Jones, Mabel Hutson, Isadora Ackman, Imogene Slinkard, Joe Sander, Maxine Hahn, Melba Smith, Doyle Sander; a young sister, Lillian Sander; and an infant brother, Lloyd Sander.
Survivors include six children, Kathy (Bruce) Westcott of Cape Girardeau, Cheryl (Paul) Fortner of Gordonville, Mary Dawn Hunt of Millersville, Mark (Vicki) Sander of Marble Hill, Tim (Suzie) Sander of Fredericktown, and Scott (Kim) Sander of Millersville; a son-in-law, Steve Hurte; 18 grandchildren: Elizabeth Eudy, Drew and Megan Westcott, Becky (the Rev. C. T.) Townsend, Katie (the Rev. Brent) Carr, James (Crystal) Fortner, Aaron Fortner (fiancee Chandler Wendel), Kristen (Ryan) Vangilder, Brandon and Amber Hunt, Timothy M. Sander, Kenny (Crissy) Mayberry, Kristi (Jason) Sikes, Danielle Staat (Samuel Kaestner), Jordan (Samantha) Staat, Austin (Madeline) Sander, Madison (Dustin) Jarvis, and Amber Conley; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Don was a lifelong farmer and was employed at Superior Electric, ABC, and over 30 years at Wettereau, retiring in the mid-1990’s. He was also in the ministry for more than 50 years, serving the congregations of Haynes Chapel in Millersville, Harmony Methodist and New Bethel in Marble Hill, Rhodes Chapel in Fredericktown, and most recently Union Light Church in Marquand, where he pastored more than 30 years.
The funeral service was Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Haynes Chapel Church in Millersville, with the Revs. Jerry Sander and Bill Ross officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery.
The family appreciates memorial contributions to Haynes Chapel Church, 2414 State Hwy UU, Millersville, Mo. 63766, and Union Light Church, Rt. 6, Box 57, Marquand Mo. 63655.
