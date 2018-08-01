Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Thelma Jane Faulkner, 83, died July 23, 2018 at Viburnum. She was born June 18, 1935 at Fredericktown the daughter of Thomas and Beatrice (Haney) Vincent.

Thelma was preceded by her parents; her husband Floyd Faulkner whom she married on July 10, 1976 at Fredericktown; sisters Pearl Pruden and Velma Pyles; and niece Michele Poppen.

Thelma is survived by her daughter Brenda (Daniel) Barton of Viburnum; brother Sonny Vincent of Florida; grandchildren Daniel (Jennifer) Barton of Camdenton, Mo., Angela (Scott) Jimmerson of Boss, Mo., and Samantha (Wyatt) West of Steelville, Mo.; and six great grandchildren.

Thelma enjoyed baking, gardening, fishing and being “sassy."

Funeral services were Friday, July 27, 2018, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Larry Wagganer officiating.  Interment was at Little Vine Cemetery.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

