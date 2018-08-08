I just had an interesting incident happen last week that I want to share.
I had made myself a smoothie for breakfast one morning and took it in a glass with me to my desk. I had set the glass in a coaster and as I was arranging some papers, I accidentally knocked over the smoothie. It didn’t have a top on it, so it spilled everywhere. The biggest part of the liquid landed on my computer modem and router. Of course it also ran all over the desk top, my papers, calendar, booklet, pictures – anything and everything I had on that particular shelf.
Before I could grab some tissues, it was funneling down the side of the cabinet and all over the plastic board on which my chair rolls. Aggravated and mad at myself, I ran and got the trash can, paper towels, and a wet cloth. After an hour of wiping up the mess and stickiness from what would have been a tasty smoothie, I texted my son in law and asked his advice.
Of course his first comment was "turn off the computer," which I did immediately for fear I would set something on fire.
What a way to start my day. Later that day he came by and checked out everything and told me the liquid had fried my modem and router and I needed to call the company. My computer tower was safe, thank goodness.
I called, got an appointment with the company, and the computer tech came and replaced everything. He said I didn’t have a particular service, but when I showed him my bill and he saw I had been paying for that service for years, he told me to call the Billing Department and get the lower service fee they were now charging.
To make a long story short, the Billing Department changed my charges plus some other charges, and I’ll be paying $33 a month less now. Praise the Lord for favors. I thought getting my desk newly cleaned was maybe the lesson I was supposed to have learned. I have to say, I truly think God has a wonderful sense of humor. Because of the mishap, I not only have a cleaner desk, now I am saving money too. One never knows how The Lord can bless you; even with the spilling of a smoothie.
You’ve heard the saying “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade?” Well, my son in law suggested I “Drink more smoothies." Look for the blessings. They come in all kinds of different forms.
