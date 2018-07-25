Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Chamber Holds Perk Before Work
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a "Perk Before Work" event July 17 at Black River Electric Cooperative. Missouri Job Center-Park Hills sponsored this month's networking event providing the group with free coffee, muffins and giveaways. 

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
