According to the dictionary, the definition of perseverance is as follows: "sticking to a purpose or an aim; never giving up what one has set out to do."
Do you happen to know anyone like that? Here are a couple of examples from the world of sports that I heard about recently. As a young man drafted into the National Basketball Association years ago, Charles Barkley was not looked upon as a very promising contender. He was ridiculed for being about 80 pounds overweight and told that he would never make it in the big leagues. He could easily have become defeated before he ever began if it had not been for someone who cared about him and saw his potential. Moses Malone took Charles under his wing, encouraged him, coached him along, pushed him to lose weight, and watched as Charles began to succeed and become one of the best NBA players of his time. Charles never quit.
Another example of perseverance is that of National Football League player Jim Kelly. As a young man, Jim’s father constantly pushed him and told him to "get up and get going" every time he ever stumbled or fell. That might sound rather harsh and cruel, especially in this day and age when parents have a tendency to coddle their children and reward them for just trying every time a difficult situation comes along. Rather than teaching them to get up, try again, and encouraging them to reach and strive for their highest potential. Jim’s son was born with an extremely rare disease and they were told he would not live very long. Jim watched as everyday his son pushed harder and harder to stay alive. He lived to be eight years old. Talk about perseverance. It was an example to their entire family to never quit or give up. Jim himself has overcome cancer and surgeries and is still to this day going strong and being an example to others in his life.
Have you ever watched or been to an event and become aggravated that those who were playing made bad pitches, dropped the ball, missed a free throw, or made a bad or wrong decision? Do we have any idea what that person might be going through at the time or might be dealing with in their lives? Yet they are working through their difficult times and not giving up. How many of us have had similar situations with which to deal? Maybe all it takes is an uplifting friend, an encouraging word, a note through the mail, a phone call, a ‘push’ from someone to help us persevere. Do we give up easily, or do we persevere to the end?
There’s a chorus from a Christian song that goes like this: “ Your love (meaning God’s) never fails, it never gives up, it never gives up on me”. If His love never quits, should ours?
