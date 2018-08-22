Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission, which serves Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Iron, Madison, Perry, St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve Counties, is preparing a new Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS). 

The effort is being led by the Commission’s CEDS Committee.  The new CEDS will contain updated goals, objectives and specific work items which will help guide the activities of the Commission for the next five years.

Specifically, the committee and staff would like to hear from residents of the Region about needs or problems in their communities or counties that might be addressed by the Planning Commission as work items. These may include transportation, recreation, housing, lack of specific types of businesses, or any other perceived needs or problems.

Individuals are invited to submit suggestions to Drew Christian, (dchristian@semorpc.org) or Leslie Seabaugh (lseabaugh@semorpc.org), by mail to the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission, P. O. Box 366, Perryville, Missouri, 63775, or by phone at 573-547-8357.  Anyone submitting a need or suggestion is asked to provide contact information for follow-up.

