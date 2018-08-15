Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The fourth annual Fredericktown Rotary Golf Tournament is scheduled for Sept. 28.

The tournament is a two-person scramble, at Beaver Valley Golf Course.

The tournament begins at 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Entry fee includes green fees, carts. lunch, and cold beverages. The $50,000 hole in one contest is sponsored by Bess Insurance Agency.  There will also be closest to the pin contest, longest putt, and longest drive prizes.

In the past five years, the Fredericktown Rotary Club has awarded $28,000 in scholarships to FHS seniors. In 2018, the club was able to give $2,000 scholarships to three FHS seniors, and also awarded $50 gift certificates to 18 to "students of the month." 

For more information about hole sponsorship or participating in the tournament, call Dennis Siders at 573-747-6240 or Dennis Bess at 573-783-0090.

