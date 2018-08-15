Start getting ready for the 2018, 17th Annual Madison County Fair.
The fair will be Oct. 5-6, at Azalea, Wanda Priest and Jaycee Parks in Fredericktown.
New this year, the Madison County Saddle Club will host a halter-class horse show Friday evening at the livestock arena.
Events on Saturday will include a livestock show, petting zoo, family and environmental science exhibits, and free activities for kids. Craft and food vendors will be present, live music, carnival rides, tractor pulls and entertainment for the whole family.
On Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., special demonstrations for school age children will fill the park as kids travel from station to station learning about animal husbandry and other traditional skills.
Start adding an extra canned good to your grocery cart in preparation for the Mr. and Miss Madison County contest. The title goes to the students who collect the most donations for the food pantries.
Set aside your best gourd, bunch of corn, or can of pickles for the Human and Environmental Science Show. This year the show will feature a special pumpkin contest with awards for largest by circumference, most-unique and most creatively decorated.
The Madison County Fair will be here before you know it.
For more information on fair submissions or if you are interested in participating as a sponsor, vendor or crafter, please contact the Madison County Extension Center at 573-783-3303 or visit extension.missouri.edu/Madison for entry forms.
